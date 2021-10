Next week on The Resident season 5 episode 3, the big moment seems to be here: Learning if Nic Nevin will live or die. At the end of the episode tonight, the police knocked at Conrad’s door with some bad news — and this is news that sets the stage for what’s ahead. Clearly, the writers didn’t want to make the entirety of the start of the season about Emily VanCamp’s exit so instead, they took a slightly unconventional approach. (The most heartbreaking part of the end of the episode was seeing Conrad walking to the door, only to realize that it wasn’t his wife who was there.)

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO