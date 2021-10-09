Wenatchee Valley schools navigate meaning of Columbus Day

WENATCHEE — Though Columbus Day is categorized as a federal holiday, it serves as a reminder of a much darker history as well. “We were taught growing up that he was this grand explorer, but he was actually responsible for violent history and colonial oppression,” said Mary Big Bull-Lewis, a member of the Colville Confederated Tribe and owner of Wenatchi Wear. “He introduced diseases and didn’t actually find something or see something that wasn’t there. There were already people that were living there.”