The Catoctin Colorfest is held during the second weekend of October each year in Thurmont. It was cancelled last year because of COVID-19 but is back in full swing this year. In 2019, there were 237 nationally recognized juried artists and vendors in the community park, according to the Colorfest brochure. There are also many other displays throughout the town, at the fire company carnival grounds and the American Legion grounds. This attracts up to 100,000 tourists who visit the town during Colorfest.

THURMONT, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO