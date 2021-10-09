YouTube Video Gives Eerie Look Inside Abandoned Bowling Alley in Colonie

The Capital Region's most expensive home that is currently for sale is this stunning Chatham estate resting on 160 acres of bucolic Upstate New York landscape. While $15 million is a hefty price tag, it certainly does get you a lot of property and rustic charm on this sprawling Chatham spread listed at Realtor.com. It features a delightful main house with plenty of exposed beams, a complex featuring two meticulously restored barns converted to living spaces that feature a Bridle suite, a 3 bedroom Hayloft Suite, spacious high ceilings, and enormous gathering spaces. And let's not forget about the jaw-dropping poolhouse that makes my house look like a rundown tool shed. Seeing is believing with this 7 bedroom, 6 fireplace, 8 bathroom masterpiece comfortably situated in the Chatham countryside. This is the kind of home with country charm that you dream of; Let's take a tour together!

