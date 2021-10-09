CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

YouTube Video Gives Eerie Look Inside Abandoned Bowling Alley in Colonie

 4 days ago
A video surfaced recently on YouTube that took us inside the abandoned and dilapidated walls of the famed Sunset Lanes in Colonie. Videos like these tend to be wildly popular, especially if it's a place we connect with or remember. Bowling alleys in the Capital Region used to be a...

