NFLPA votes to retain executive director DeMaurice Smith for another term

The NFLPA's board of representatives have voted to retain executive director DeMaurice Smith for a fifth term, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. "The NFLPA Board of Player representatives voted to extend DeMaurice Smith for one more term as our union's Executive Director," NFLPA president and Browns offensive lineman JC Tretter announced in a statement. "He was transparent with us about his interest in moving on after this term and for the stability and security of our union, he will work with our player leadership to ensure we have a succession plan in place for the next leader. De cares deeply about our union and about our players and we thank him for staying to help us secure a strong future for the NFLPA."