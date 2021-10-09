New Oxford Harvest Hunt
A fun-filled scavenger hunt through the town while supporting local businesses. Event booklets will be available at the New Oxford Chamber office and select locations beginning Oct. 9. The event will feature two components: a scavenger hunt and a decorating contest. Visit local businesses to find the special hidden item at each location and vote for your favorite decorated business. The more special items you find, the more chances you have to win a prize.www.fredericknewspost.com
