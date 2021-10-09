Penn State at Iowa: Desmond Howard previews how Nittany Lions will fare against Hawkeyes defense
A clash of AP top-five teams goes down Saturday in Iowa City as No. 3 Iowa hosts No. 4 Penn State. It sets up quite the test for quarterback Sean Clifford and the Nittany Lion offense as against an Hawkeyes defense that is among the best the sport has to offer. ESPN college football analyst and former Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard says who wins the battle between Penn State's offense and Iowa's defense is all but set to decide which team walks out of Kinnick Stadium still undefeated.247sports.com
