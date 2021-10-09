Sadie Rieg captures Mid-Penn 2A girls tennis title, leads strong Trinity contingent

If they didn’t already know it, they do now. The Clear Lake cross country teams, which began the season unrated, are quickly becoming a well-known force. Last week the teams competed at Algona Monday and Waverly on Saturday. A meet scheduled for Thursday at Perry was canceled due to wet course conditions. Coach Tyler Havens was competing with a limited number of varsity runners at Waverly, as students involved in band were not allowed to come due to a marching competition. “Next we will travel to West Delaware and North Linn, where we will see stout competition in the last week of the regular season,” said Coach Havens.

ALGONA, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO