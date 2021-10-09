Sadie Rieg captures Mid-Penn 2A girls tennis title, leads strong Trinity contingent
Top-seeded Sadie Rieg earned top honors in the Class 2A singles bracket Friday and highlighted a strong showing by Trinity. Rieg fought to a 7-5, 6-3 victory over East Penn’s Bella Heckman in a tightly contested championship match. Rieg and Heckman each punched their tickets to the District 3 singles tournament. Mechanicsburg Sydney Garza defeated Camp Hill’s El Yale 6-4, 6-1 to earn a spot in the District 3 as well.www.pennlive.com
