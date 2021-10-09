CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unvaccinated people may have to pay more for health insurance

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (WJW) – You may wind up having to pay more for health insurance if you are not vaccinated against COVID-19. More employers and insurance companies are considering raising health insurance premiums for employees who choose to forego vaccination. Starting in November, Delta Airlines will charge unvaccinated employees an extra...

Alissa Rose

Unvaccinated people could be forced to give up their paycheck.

President Joe Biden announced a rule on Sept. 9 that companies with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations or weekly tests for their workers. But for those who choose to remain unvaccinated, a test may not be a viable option in all cases. Recently, the consequences have started to build for unvaccinated people, and a few prominent companies are now forcing them out without pay.
Anti-vaxxers will have to pay up if they want to reject public health guidance

Like many Americans, I have grown tired of anti-vaxxer bravado. Suddenly, the people who bragged they’d reject Covid-19 vaccines at all costs — and in the name of so-called liberty — are now beside themselves because they can’t eat indoors at their favorite salad bar unvaccinated. Evidently, the revolution is prepared for many things, but eating stale croutons on a park bench is a bridge too far.
Companies eye charging unvaccinated workers more for health insurance, as hospitalizations add billions to U.S. healthcare costs

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Unvaccinated people might become the new smokers when it comes to health insurance. Just as smokers sometimes pay higher health care premiums, employers are considering requiring people who don’t get the COVID-19 vaccine to pay higher insurance premiums. The reason is clear: the unvaccinated are filling hospitals...
End of health insurance benefits may spur Americans back to work

Free insurance for millions of American ran out recently and some labor experts believe it could finally motivate more people to return to the workforce. Employers have found it hard to fill positions as the country recovers from the crushing economic downturn that coincided with the beginning of the pandemic.
Oklahoma consumers have more health insurance options for 2022 ACA Plans

The Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID) announced today which health insurance companies will be offering plans in the Oklahoma Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace for 2022. Two new insurers will be joining the Marketplace next year, giving Oklahoma consumers more health insurance options. Starting this year, consumers will also have an extra 30 days to make plan selections during the ACA Open Enrollment Period for individual health insurance plans from November 1, 2021, through January 15, 2022. The same six insurers that offered individual health plans on the 2021 Marketplace will return for 2022 — Blue Cross Shield of Oklahoma (BCBSOK), Bright Health, Medica Insurance Company, Oscar Health, UnitedHealthCare (UHC) and CommunityCare Oklahoma (CCOK). In 2022, Centene/Celtic DBA Ambetter in Oklahoma and Friday Health Plans will join the existing six carriers. BCBSOK and Medica offer statewide plans, while the others will be found in selected areas in Oklahoma. “I’m excited to offer more options for Oklahoma consumers who do not have health insurance through their employer, Medicare or Medicaid,” Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said. “Oklahoma had only two plan options when I was first elected, and now we will have eight options in 2022. I am a firm believer in the free market and that competition drives down cost and encourages innovation and efficiency. This news is a clear indicator of a more stable, competitive market and illustrates the work we are doing at the OID to encourage new companies to offer more products to all Oklahomans.”
Unvaccinated People Become Even More Skeptical After The Approval Of Booster Shots

In the United States, many people remain unvaccinated as the Delta outbreaks continue to ravage the states. Those who are still hesitant remain the most difficult to motivate. The emergence of boosters makes it harder to convince even more people who hesitate. 71 percent of unvaccinated respondents said that the vaccination did not function during the September vaccine follow-up poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation. The decision to not be vaccinated is not one to take lightly, since the risks associated with failing to be vaccinated can be quite serious.
Nearly all state health workers vaccinated in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina officials announced Monday that nearly all of the 10,000 employees working in 14 state-operated health care facilities are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, 6% of workers got an approved medical or religious exemption or a special accommodation, while the remaining […]
What doctors wish employers knew about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Each COVID-19 vaccine authorized or approved for use in the U.S. has been proven highly effective in controlling the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and its variants. Yet the virus continues to spread, primarily among those who are unvaccinated. While officials across the country have launched incentive programs, stressed personal responsibility, deployed...
Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
Unvaccinated people have an up to 97% reduced risk of contracting COVID-19 as more of their family members gain immunity through vaccination or infection, study finds

Unvaccinated people are less likely to contract COVID-19 if members of their family have some sort of immunity against the virus, a new study suggests. Researchers from Umeå University, in northeast Sweden, found Covid vaccines not only protect people who have received the shot, but others around them as well.
Health Insurance Matters: More Fraud Warnings

The AARP Magazine reports in the August/September issue an article by Doug Shadel entitled “Meet Becky from Medicare.”. The article speaks of “robocalls” calling seniors on Medicare. “Hi, this is Becky, your patient advocate working closely with Medicare. Currently, Medicare is offering precautionary genetic cancer screening nationwide and has recommended anyone over the age of 50 to be tested. These tests help to detect early signs of cancer and are covered by your insurance. If you do not act soon, Medicare may label you as ineligible for coverage. Please press 1 to speak to a specialist.”
Even If Requiring People Who Have Recovered From COVID-19 To Be Vaccinated Is Legal, That Doesn't Mean It Makes Sense

A federal judge on Friday rejected a Michigan State University (MSU) employee's motion for a preliminary injunction against the school's requirement that staff members be vaccinated against COVID-19. Jeanna Norris, an administrator at the school, argued that her "naturally acquired immunity" made the mandate "unlawful" as applied to her and other staffers who have recovered from the disease. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney concluded that, notwithstanding the scientific evidence that Norris cited to support her position, the public university's policy easily satisfied the "rational basis" test.
