CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Vaccine Mandate Now In Effect For Select Businesses

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWdqq_0cLnexm400

SAN FERNANDO (CBSLA) – Friday is the first full day of the Los Angeles County vaccine mandate, where customers must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at select businesses, like outdoor venues, bars, wineries and breweries.

While the San Fernando Brewing Company closed before midnight Thursday night, the business is ready to check customers vaccine status before they’re allowed inside today.

“I’m feeling a little picked on, actually, is probably the the best way to put it,” said Vic Chouchanian, owner of San Fernando Brewing Company.

As a brewery that does not serve food, his business falls under the county’s new vaccine mandate, and while Chouchanian said he’s pro-vaccine, he worries the new rules will hurt business.

“As we see our companions in the restaurant industry and other industries being able to kind of open and keep serving their patrons without any worry, we feel as though we follow the same rules and have the same risks, and scientifically speaking there is no data to show we’re any more dangerous than a restaurant or anywhere else. We  just feel as though we’re the black sheep of the community,” Chouchanian said.

RELATED: A List Of The LA City And County COVID Vaccine Mandates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b1n4t_0cLnexm400

(credit: CBS)

With just under 80% of eligible LA County residents having received at least one dose of the vaccine, Chouchanian worries he will see a 20% drop in business because of the mandate.

“You can heart it in their voices, especially when they call and ask about the mandate and we tell them we are checking, and they say, ‘Oh, okay. Thank you,’ and you can tell they won’t come,” he said.

According to the county’s order, customers here who are not vaccinated or do not have proof of a negative COVID test can still sit outdoors. They may go indoors just to order or to use the restroom.

San Fernando Brewing Company customer Marco Torres said he supports the mandate.

“I always learned as a kid that I shouldn’t let my liberty affect other people’s freedom. The we is more important than the me,” he said, adding that he also feels safer going out now that the new rules are in place.

“I have access to a lot of people in my family, little kids and older people, and I want to make sure that I can hug them and kiss them. And if people come around me, I want to make sure they’ve done their part,” Torres said.

Chouchanian, who said he’s been targeted by anti-maskers before, is no worried he will have to deal with anti-vaxxers as well. He said he has had to hire more staff to enforce the mandate.

Restaurants, shopping malls and salons will also have vaccine requirements for customers under the City of LA’s mandate, which goes into effect in November.

Comments / 2

U R being Controlled
3d ago

ARTICLE CORRECTION, IN OTHER WORDS: LA County to Bankrupt Select Businesses by forcing a Leaky Vaccine Mandate."With a whopping 79.9% of eligible LA County residents having received at least one dose of the leaky gene modifying vaccine Chouchanian worries he will see a 20% increase in business failures because of the illegal communist style mandate. According to the marxist county’s order, peasants here who are not obediently vaccinated or do not have proof of a negative Convid19 test can still sit outside with the homeless.Chouchanian, who said he’s been targeted by the intelligent free-thinkerd before, is now worried he will have to deal with non-obidient people who refuse to allow the government to inject chemicals in their veins as well. He said he has had to hire more self-appointed police wanna- be staff to enforce the Maoist mandate.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eater

NYC Slaps 14 Businesses With $1,000 Fines for Violating Vaccine Mandate

NYC has fined 14 businesses so far for not following the city’s newly instated vaccine mandate, the New York Post reports. According to city data, 6,760 businesses have received warnings about failing to enforce the mandate, and 14 have been slapped with $1,000 fines for noncompliance. Over 27,500 businesses have been inspected since enforcement of the mandate first went into effect on September 13. The city declined to provide the names of the violating businesses to the Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mymcmedia.org

City of Rockville Sets Deadline for Employees to Get Covid Vaccinations

The City of Rockville is requiring its current employees to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 15. Newly hired employees will need to have at least their first dose by the deadline and be fully vaccinated in accordance with the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) guidance. Employees who do not follow through with the Nov, 15 deadline will be prohibited from attending their worksite and placed in a non-pay status. Employees with an approved exemption will be covid-tested weekly as part of this new policy.
ROCKVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Fernando, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Vaccines
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Vaccines
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
City
San Fernando, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Government
davisvanguard.org

LA County Sheriff Condemned by City Council and Mayor of West Hollywood for Using Public Safety Funds, Personnel to Fund Unnecessary Detail for Political Purposes

LOS ANGELES, CA – In a staff report released by the City Council and Mayor of West Hollywood this week, information was made public about the probable use of public safety funds and personnel to fund a detail commissioned by Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva to investigate his outspoken critics.
CBS Baltimore

Over 99% Of Eligible Montgomery County Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — According to CDC data, 99.1% of Montgomery County’s eligible population is at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19. “I want to thank the people of Montgomery County for believing the science and doing their part to slow the spread of this vicious virus,” said County Executive Marc Elrich Monday. “Our high vaccination rates have been the key to minimizing the number of deaths and hospitalizations in the County during the Delta wave.” The next highest vaccinated county by the same metric is Howard County at 93.7%. Montgomery County’s rate is the highest in the U.S. for communities with more than 300,000 residents, Elrich said. He also noted the county has one of the lowest test positivity rates and case rates.  
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS San Francisco

COVID Variant Medical Detectives Deploying To San Francisco International

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday announced the launch of a pilot testing program to identify new COVID variants at the San Francisco International Airport. For now, the program is limited to passengers on certain international flights coming into San Francisco, as well as JFK and Newark International. The program is part of an effort to get a head start on any new COVID variant entering the United States As a mRNA virus, COVID-19 is constantly evolving and changing across the world. A recent example is the Delta variant which is still creating medical...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Mandates#Covid 19 Vaccine#La County Vaccine Mandate#Cbsla#Covid
yourcentralvalley.com

Panel: No Shot! No Service! Will Fresno city council adopt L.A.’s strict COVID vaccine mandate to enter indoor public spaces?

This Los Angeles adopted the strictest COVID vaccination mandate in the country, leaving many here in the Central Valley wondering if Fresno will follow suit. The new mandate in Los Angeles says that no one can go into an indoor public place unless they show proof of vaccination. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with conservative talk show host from KXEX, Guillermo Moreno along with democratic state delegate and Earlimart board president Abigail Solis weigh in on the mandate and Clovis Unified’s decision to ditch the livestream feature for their board meetings.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
EDMTunes

Proof of Vaxx Required in City of Los Angeles

When talking about Los Angeles, it can mean a lot of things. Los Angeles County is the most populous county in the United States. Most people don’t realize however, that Los Angeles City is also just one of 88 cities in this enormous 10,000,000 person County. When laws come out, it can be difficult to know if it is a County Law, or City Law.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Parent of Science School Student Challenges LAUSD Vaccine Mandate In Court

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A parent of a 12-year-old student at the Science Academy STEM Magnet school, located in North Hollywood, filed court papers challenging Los Angeles Unified School District’s vaccine mandate. The district’s mandate requires all eligible students aged 12 and older to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by Jan. 10 to enter campus unless they have a medical or other exemptions. Filed Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court on behalf of the parent, identified as G.F. and their child, identified as D.F., the lawsuit states that student is male. However, court documents do not indicate whether the parent is the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Another Bay Area county prepares to soften mask mandate

Marin County health officials announced Friday that the county will join San Francisco in easing the indoor mask mandate in some settings next week if local COVID-19 transmission and hospitalization rates continue to decrease. Starting Oct. 15, fully vaccinated people would be able to remove their masks in indoor settings...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
77K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy