CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Harbor, FL

‘Nothing brings back our mom’: Man arrested after crashing Tesla into Palm Harbor home, killing 2 people

By Niko Clemmons
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BxB2i_0cLneH8u00

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — Amber Mooney remembers her mom Donna Rein as the most loving and caring person.

“I always tell my kids you’re never too old to need your mom, and I don’t know if it’s like that for everybody but if you had a mom like mine, it’s always like that,” Mooney said.

The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested the driver of a speeding Tesla that crashed into a Palm Harbor house in September — killing one of his passengers and Rein.

An FHP investigation found that Vaughn Mongan, 43, of Palm Harbor was driving 116 miles per hour in a 30 mile-per-hour zone on Sept. 3, running a stop sign and hitting the embankment. This launched the Tesla into the air until it hit Rein’s home on Caird Way.

One of Mongan’s passengers later died from his injuries at a local hospital as well.

“I was hoping for some kind of relief, but I think it made it even harder,” Mooney said. “There is no justice because nothing brings back our mom.”

Also inside the home at the time of the crash was Mooney’s sister Lindsey Jones. She spoke with 8 On Your Side two weeks ago.

“She affected so many people,” Jones said. “Everyone she would meet would just be in awe of her.  She was like a rock star.”

Since the tragedy, the community has rallied behind the family. A GoFundMe has raised close to $50,000. Mooney knows nothing can fix what happened. All they can do is remember the good times.

“We’re all just sticking together and taking care of each other and that’s all we can do right now,” Mooney said.

Troopers charged Mongan Friday morning on two counts of vehicular homicide, three counts of reckless driving resulting in serious injury, and one count of reckless driving resulting in property damage.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Palm Harbor, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Harbor, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Harbor, FL
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Rein#Fhp
WFLA

Car hits home in Seminole Heights, no word on injuries

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have responded to a vehicle that hit a home in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa. The collision happened in the area of Ola Avenue and Osbourne Street early Monday morning. There is no word on injuries. News Channel 8 has reached out to the...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tesla
WFLA

Video shows man snatch 3-year-old from grandmother and run off

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx — New video shows the terrifying moment a stranger snatched a 3-year-old girl off a Bronx street as she walked with her grandmother Monday afternoon. Footage obtained by PIX11 News shows the man, wrapped in a blanket, walk up to grandma and her three grandchildren, then suddenly grab the toddler and […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFLA

Brian Laundrie’s sister, family threatened, police records show

Wednesday marks exactly one month since Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie reportedly vanished. However, the attention focused on the Laundrie family is still white hot. 8 On Your Side has been digging into police records to see the impact of the frenzy surrounding this case on the investigation.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

2K+
Followers
646
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy