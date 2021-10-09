"That's why her life was taken; because she was planning a life without him." Family remembers teen killed by domestic violence

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Calvin Pettitt, the 25-year-old English teacher at Timberview High School who was shot during the school shooting last Wednesday, was released from the hospital, Monday, Oct. 11. The 15-year-old student who was shot remains hospitalized, but his condition has been upgraded to “good.” Pettitt’s sister told CBS 11 last week, the shooting didn’t happen in his classroom, but Pettitt came to help break up the fight and got hit. Calvin Pettitt (credit: Pettitt family) She said the bullet went in his back and barely missed his aorta. Pettitt suffered some broken ribs and a collapsed lung. RELATED: Timberview High To Reopen Tuesday With ‘Heightened Security’ And Counseling Services Following School Shooting Suspect Timothy George Simpkins, 18, turned himself in to police hours after the shooting. The teen was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is currently out on bond. The shooting resulted from a conflict between two teens in a classroom. Police allege Simpkins brought a gun to school and at some point during or after that fight, he got out the 45-caliber handgun and started shooting.

