Public Safety

"That's why her life was taken; because she was planning a life without him." Family remembers teen killed by domestic violence

everythinglubbock.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"That's why her life was taken; because she was planning a life without him." Family remembers teen killed by domestic violence. "That's why her life was taken; because she was planning a life without him." Family remembers teen killed by domestic violence. Red Raider Nation: Countdown to Kickoff (10/9/21 -...

www.everythinglubbock.com

fox34.com

Saturday morning shooting leaves 15-year-old dead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shooting in south Lubbock early Saturday morning. Police were called around 1:30 a.m. to respond to a shooting at the Echelon Apartments near the intersection of Indiana Ave. and 130th St. A 15-year-old male died following an altercation, according to police.
LUBBOCK, TX
#Domestic Violence#Red Raider Nation#Willow Park Trinity
CBS DFW

Timberview High School Teacher Calvin Pettitt, Shot At School Last Wednesday, Released From Hospital

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Calvin Pettitt, the 25-year-old English teacher at Timberview High School who was shot during the school shooting last Wednesday, was released from the hospital, Monday, Oct. 11. The 15-year-old student who was shot remains hospitalized, but his condition has been upgraded to “good.” Pettitt’s sister told CBS 11 last week, the shooting didn’t happen in his classroom, but Pettitt came to help break up the fight and got hit. Calvin Pettitt (credit: Pettitt family) She said the bullet went in his back and barely missed his aorta. Pettitt suffered some broken ribs and a collapsed lung. RELATED: Timberview High To Reopen Tuesday With ‘Heightened Security’ And Counseling Services Following School Shooting Suspect Timothy George Simpkins, 18, turned himself in to police hours after the shooting. The teen was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is currently out on bond. The shooting resulted from a conflict between two teens in a classroom. Police allege Simpkins brought a gun to school and at some point during or after that fight, he got out the 45-caliber handgun and started shooting.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Washington

Community Determined to Raise Domestic Violence Awareness Remembers Woman Killed in Clinton

A grieving community came together Saturday to remember 24-year-old Moyonna Tillman, a Prince George’s County woman who police say was murdered by her boyfriend. Loved ones of Tillman, affectionately known as “Yonnie," held a vigil at her alma mater, Charles Flowers High School, and spoke about their resolve to help other victims of domestic violence.
