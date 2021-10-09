Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3 spoilers: Will Frank Reagan resign?

Season 12 episode 3 is poised to arrive on CBS next week, and signs suggest it’s going to be a huge one for Tom Selleck’s character of Frank. The title for this hour is “Protective Instincts” and in terms of the story, all attention will be geared around Frank’s job status. Is there a legitimate chance that he could resign from his post as Commissioner? We know that it may sound unlikely, but then you remember that he’s been fighting constantly with Mayor Chase. At a certain point, you may decide that enough is enough and you’re better off moving forward. Be prepared for some of that in this hour.