CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3 spoilers: Will Frank Reagan resign?

cartermatt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 12 episode 3 is poised to arrive on CBS next week, and signs suggest it’s going to be a huge one for Tom Selleck’s character of Frank. The title for this hour is “Protective Instincts” and in terms of the story, all attention will be geared around Frank’s job status. Is there a legitimate chance that he could resign from his post as Commissioner? We know that it may sound unlikely, but then you remember that he’s been fighting constantly with Mayor Chase. At a certain point, you may decide that enough is enough and you’re better off moving forward. Be prepared for some of that in this hour.

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Blue Bloods': Vanessa Ray Confirms Eddie and Jamie's Family Future Is a 'Big Topic' (Exclusive)

Blue Bloods fans have been hoping to see Eddie and Jamie take the next step after getting married, and star Vanessa Ray is just as excited to see what kind of family they will have. After spending Season 11 talking about their future, just as Ray's character, Officer Eddie Janko, began taking on more dangerous responsibilities by working undercover. Ray avoided spilling major secrets in an exclusive interview with PopCulture, but she couldn't hide her excitement about the young couple's future.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Frank Reagan
Person
Treat Williams
Hello Magazine

NCIS star Michael Weatherly sparks mass fan reaction with latest post

NCIS star Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans with his latest post. Taking to Twitter this week, the 53-year-old actor shared a throwback photo of himself and co-star Cote de Pablo from the set of the naval drama - and fans were all saying the same thing in the replies!
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

See Gary Cole Make His ‘NCIS’ Debut as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker (PHOTOS)

While we know one of the two new NCIS Season 19 series regulars will be with the team — Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) joins Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) in the search for the missing Gibbs (Mark Harmon) — it’s not until the second episode that we’ll meet the other: Gary Cole‘s FBI Special Agent Alden Parker.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Star Vanessa Ray Teases 'Masterpiece' Premiere Scene Courtesy of Tom Selleck (Exclusive)

The Blue Bloods Season 12 premiere will feature a "masterpiece" scene, thanks to input from star Tom Selleck. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture to preview the upcoming season, star Vanessa Ray gave insight into how important Selleck is to the show, not just as its lead star. Selleck took an extra interest in one of Ray's scenes with co-star Lauren Patton, which Ray teased as one of the best moments from the premiere thanks to the TV legend's suggestions.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Bloods#Cbs Original#Et Pt#Paramount
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Actor Amy Carlson Thinks Fans Were So Heartbroken Over Linda Reagan’s Death

There is no question about it — Blue Bloods actress Amy Carlson connected on a different level with fans of the show. The 53-year-old Amy Carlson has been around the block a time or two when it comes to her acting career. By now, she is a well known actress having starred in shows like NBC’s Third Watch and Another World. But she is perhaps she is most famous for her distintive role as Linda Reagan in Blue Bloods. However, her character died in a helicopter crash after seven seasons of the show.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Who is Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck married to?

Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck has been a regular face on screens for many years now, and is known for many iconic roles including Thomas Magnum in the '80s hit Magnum, P.I., Peter Mitchell in Three Men and a Baby - and, of course, Richard, Monica's much older boyfriend in Friends.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12: Will Frank Retire? Which Guest Stars Are Returning?

Say it ain’t so! Seems like New York City police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) is considering retirement—again. According to Blue Bloods showrunner Kevin Wade, Season 12’s opening episodes “frame Frank as a guy who’s seen it all, done it all and [questions] does he really want to anymore.”. In...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Turns Out, Shifting Shemar Moore’s S.W.A.T. To Friday Nights May Have Been The Smart Move After All

Spoilers ahead for the Season 5 premiere of S.W.A.T. Shemar Moore’s S.W.A.T had its Season 5 premiere on the first night of October and the episode followed Hondo in Mexico after his S.W.A.T. demotion. While things were looking different on the series, outside the series there were some changes too. The CBS cop procedural is officially part of the Friday night lineup for the 2021-2022 TV season. While that can be a tough night for TV due to the fact not many people watch live on Fridays, it seems like S.W.A.T. is holding its own.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU teases shocking character death in season 23 premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is set to return to screens in a week's time and already viewers are on the edge of their seats with anticipation. Despite a slightly underwhelming trailer, fans are keen to find out what's in store for the officers of Manhatten's 16th precinct - including exactly how Officer Kat Tamlin and Deputy Chief Christian Garland will be written out of the series.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Andrew Terraciano leaving Blue Bloods, Sean Reagan role?

As we prepare for the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere, we have to ask: Is Andrew Terraciano leaving the show? He’s been a huge part of the series for some time as Sean Reagan, but some quotes heading into the episode made us very much nervous. Even before the first...
TV SERIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Blue Bloods New Promo Shows The Return Of A Reagan

Blue Bloods spoilers and updates tease that a Reagan will return in the coming season 12. The new promo also got some fans worried because one character was missing. CBS released Blue Blood’s season 12 promo on September 20. In the clip, Eddie (Vanessa Ray) can be seen running with her. In the background, someone can be heard saying that it’s like a random person experiences unprovoked attacks on the street every week. Frank (Tom Selleck) pays a visit to the hospital while Sean (Andrew Terraciano) eats dinner with his family.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Why ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Said it Was ‘Inevitable’ That He Would Direct Episodes of Show

It’s not like Donnie Wahlberg is a stranger to the world of television. The Blue Bloods star has been acting regularly since the mid-1990s. From performances on stage with his group, The New Kids On The Block to appearances in films such as The Sixth Sense with Bruce Willis; Bullet, with Mickie Rourke; or Mel Gibson’s Ransom, Wahlberg’s professional accomplishments has only continued to grow over the years.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy