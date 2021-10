The iconic game show duo revealed when they think would be most appropriate to step down from working on ‘Wheel of Fortune.’. Wheel of Fortune fans rest assured! You can still count on seeing Pat Sajak, 74, and Vanna White, 64, for at least a few more years! The game show stars opened up about when they’d like to call it a day on the TV staple in a Thursday September 23 interview with ET. While they’ve been nightly fixtures in homes across the country for almost four decades, the pair seem to have an idea of when they’d like to call it a day.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 DAYS AGO