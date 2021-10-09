Dustin Brown joins Gael Monfils to play Tie Break Tens Dubao

World No.18 Gael Monfils will take on World No.69 Kevin Anderson in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on October 12 2021. Monfils comes into this match after beating Gianluca Mager in straight sets in the previous round. Although the Frenchman got eliminated in the third round of the 2021 US Open, he made amends by reaching the semifinals of Metz and Sofia in the past few weeks. Earlier in the year, Monfils also made the semifinals of Doha. For the year, the 35-year-old has won seven matches on the hard courts, as compared to six defeats. However, Monfils will be confident of making the fourth round of Indian Wells this time around, given that he will be facing an opponent, whom he has already beaten five times on the tour.

