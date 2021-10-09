CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: High school football in the Richmond region, week 7

By Krystian Hajduczka
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With week seven of the 2021 regular season underway, high school football is heating up across Central Virginia as the postseason inches one week closer. Some of this week’s matchups included Glen Allen (1-3) at. J.R. Tucker (3-1), Henrico (1-3) at. Thomas Dale (3-1) and the 8Sports Blitz Game of the Week Highland Springs (3-2) at. Patrick Henry (4-1).

8News reporters were at eight games tonight sharing updates and highlights from the fields. Below are images from this week’s games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10g2Zr_0cLncnym00
Henrico High School warming up for their matchup against Thomas Dale High School on Friday Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo: Jordan Bondurant)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VGS4C_0cLncnym00
A Highland Springs High School player stiff arms a Patrick Henry High School defender on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ROZVV_0cLncnym00
The Clover Hill High School football captains lead their team onto the the field as they get ready to take on George Wythe on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo: Natalie Kalibat)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eF3oF_0cLncnym00
Glen Allen High School takes the field for their matchup against J.R. Tucker High School on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo: Will McCue)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRZxL_0cLncnym00
The Highland Springs High School marching band performing during halftime of its football team’s game against Patrick Henry High School on Friday, Oct 8, 2021. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KDJqj_0cLncnym00
Douglas Freeman High School’s offense driving down the field in their game against Deep Run High School on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo: Will McCue)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IBdZ3_0cLncnym00
Patrick Henry High School players beginning to celebrate after a good play in their game against Highland Springs High School on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F4Vd4_0cLncnym00
Fans settle into their seats on a gloomy Friday night in Chester, Virginia, as they prepare to watch Thomas Dale High School take on Henrico High School on Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo: Jordan Bondurant)
WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

