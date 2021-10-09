Trying second half for Giants' Gausman included family emergency, mechanical issues
Kevin Gausman’s wonderful 2021 season included making his first All-Star Game, in his hometown of Denver, and helping the Giants to the NL West title. The year had more than its share of trials, too, for San Francisco’s NL Division Series Game 2 starter. Gausman spent the immediate aftermath of the All-Star Game racing to his home in Louisiana, where his wife, Taylor, was hospitalized for pregnancy-related complications while their toddler, Sadie, was at home.www.sfchronicle.com
