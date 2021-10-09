CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Officials report uptick in children's rare COVID-related inflammatory syndrome

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jF1oc_0cLncIoN00

A number of pediatric hospitals across the country are warning about an increase in the number of cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, a rare condition in which different parts of the body, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs, become inflamed.

The uptick follows the country's most recent summer delta surge in pediatric infections.

MIS-C, which most often appears four to six weeks after a COVID-19 infection , can be serious and potentially deadly, but most children who are diagnosed with it recover with medical care, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Federal data shows that there have been at least 46 confirmed MIS-C deaths and 5,217 confirmed MIS-C cases -- and about 61% of the reported cases have occurred in children who are Hispanic/Latino or Black. Children between the ages of 6 to 11, who may soon be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, have reported the highest number of MIS-C cases since the onset of the pandemic.

Nearly 5.9 million children have tested positive for COVID-19, and MIS-C infections represent only 0.0009% of COVID-19 pediatric cases. However, between July and August, the average number of daily MIS-C cases nearly doubled.

"MIS-C happens about four to six weeks after a primary COVID infection, and we know that the delta variant has really impacted kids, more than previous waves have done, and so it's not really that big of a surprise a couple weeks after your first cases of COVID start rolling, and then you start seeing your MIS-C cases roll in," Dr. Amy Edwards, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland, told ABC News Friday, in reference to the facility's recent uptick.

MORE: Ohio health care workers warn of 'astronomical' COVID-19 pediatric surge

Dayton Children's Hospital told ABC News they too have seen an uptick in recent weeks. And it is not just in Ohio where officials are seeing increases. In Tennessee, the number of MIS-C cases has more than tripled since early February.

"We saw a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in children over the past two months with the delta variant surge in our region," Dr. Sophie Katz, assistant professor of pediatric infectious diseases at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt said in a press release on Wednesday. "Unfortunately, we anticipate an increase in MIS-C cases following this spike."

Earlier this week, officials from Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, said at a press conference that their physicians have seen an uptick in MIS-C in recent weeks as more children test positive.

"I saw three with MIS-C personally last week," said Dr. Angela Myers, the division director of infectious diseases at Children's Mercy. "I think we've had more [children] continue to get admitted to the hospital since then. That's more than the zero we had multiple months before that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LmBHj_0cLncIoN00
Callaghan OHare/Reuters - PHOTO: A healthcare worker responds to a page as a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) receives treatment at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis, Oct. 5, 2021.

And on Wednesday, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, which houses Mississippi's only pediatric hospital, reported that the state is still seeing acute cases of COVID-19 and MIS-C in children.

"What we have now is both MIS-C and severe acute COVID-19, and I think it's because of schools dropping mask mandates," Dr. Charlotte Hobbs, professor of pediatric infectious diseases and director of UMMC's MIS-C clinic, said in a statement. "We saw this drop of acute COVID-19, and then MIS-C, and now acute COVID-19 is increasing again. Acute COVID and MIS-C at the same time is something that has not happened before, and it is preventable."

Utah native Sharella Ruffin's 6-year-old son, Zyaire, contracted the rare syndrome earlier this month.

"How can something like that take over your kid's life in like a week? I'm not understanding that. It was like the most scariest things that ever happened in my life. No mother should ever have to hear that your baby might not make it," Ruffin told ABC News Friday. "To see your 6-year-old son just laying there. And he's scared and don't know what's going on."

According to the CDC, the best way for a parent to protect their child is by taking "everyday actions" to prevent COVID-19, including mask-wearing and hand-washing.

At this time, severe illness due to COVID-19 remains "uncommon" among children, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

MORE: How students are able to stay in school despite classmates testing positive

However, any acute illness from COVID-19 and death in a child is concerning, Dr. Richard Besser, a pediatrician and former acting director of the CDC, told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday.

"One of the myths that is out there is that this COVID pandemic isn't affecting children. There have been over 600 children who died. There have been thousands who have been hospitalized," Besser said.

Experts continue to emphasize the urgency for not only children to be vaccinated, when eligible, but also for their parents and all of those in the communities around them to get the shot as soon as possible.

ABC News' Felicia Biberica, Kelly Landrigan and Kristen Red-Horse contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

Related
EatThis

7 Warning Signs You Have A Delta Infection

"Trust me, you don't want this," comedian Chris Rock tweeted after getting a breakthrough infection. The COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for over a year now, and the Delta variant is now "more transmissible" and therefore "more dangerous," say experts. While the vaccine and boosters are available, it is still possible to get a COVID infection. If you have any of these symptoms, either pre- or post-vaccination, look into getting tested ASAP. Read on for the 7 key ones to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Say Experts

You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Utah State
International Business Times

334 Fully Vaccinated Indiana Residents Have Died Of COVID-19; 39,000 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

More than 300 fully vaccinated individuals in Indiana have died of COVID-19, while over 39,000 vaccinated people have suffered breakthrough infections, according to the state’s health department. Indiana health officials have recorded 334 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data updated on Sept. 30. Of...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Cdc#Covid#Kidneys#Mis C#Hispanic#Latino
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Getting Priority With This One Thing, Officials Say

In recent months, it's been clear there are a number of advantages to getting the COVID shot, beyond just being much more protected against the virus. Vaccinated people have fewer restrictions and are able to travel more freely than unvaccinated people because they're less likely to contract or transmit COVID. Now, however, health officials are urging states to give unvaccinated individuals priority access to one thing: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently updated its guidelines to say unvaccinated people should be prioritized over vaccinated people for monoclonal antibody treatment. Tennessee is the first state to embrace this guidance, but it's likely to spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Man Paralyzed After Needle Breaks, Stays In His Body While Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

A 22-year-old man in India has been paralyzed after a needle broke and remained inside his body as he was getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The man, identified as Indresh Ahirwar, got jabbed at a vaccination camp in Lalitpur, a district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, on Sept. 9. A few hours later, he developed fever and blistering in his hands. His family rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment after his condition deteriorated, reported News 18.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
POPSUGAR

If You Have Diarrhea, Abdominal Cramps, and a Fever, It Could Be a Salmonella Infection

On Sept. 17, the CDC released data on a salmonella outbreak that has affected a total of 25 states in the US so far: Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas (which has the most reported outbreaks), Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
communityvoiceks.com

“Why Did We Get The Covid-19 Vaccine?”

Whole Truth Tabernacle (WTT) is a predominantly African-American church located in Northeast Wichita in a low-income impoverished community. Pastor Michael L. Tyson Sr. researched and found low Covid-19 vaccination rates among church congregants, especially in surrounding neighborhoods. Pastor Tyson has begun a campaign to highlight different congregation members that are...
RELIGION
TheDailyBeast

COVID Patient Whose Wife Sued to Use Ivermectin Dies at 51

An Ohio COVID-19 patient whose wife sued a hospital in an effort to get her husband treated with ivermectin has died. Jeffrey Smith, 51, died in the intensive care unit on Sept. 25, months after being hospitalized and placed on a ventilator. His wife, Julie Smith, had sued West Chester Hospital for refusing to treat her husband with the drug, which is primarily used to control parasites and is not proven to be an effective COVID treatment. While Smith initially won the lawsuit, an Ohio judge later reversed that ruling, saying that he couldn’t require the hospital to offer it as a treatment. “After considering all of the evidence presented in this case, there can be no doubt that the medical and scientific communities do not support the use of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19,” the judge wrote.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

419K+
Followers
106K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy