Los Angeles, CA

120 Laptops Distributed To LA Students, Families For Digital Inclusion Week

By Contributing Editor
 4 days ago

For National Digital Inclusion Week, which concludes Friday, Mayor Eric Garcetti distributed Chromebooks and WiFi hospots to South Los Angeles students and their families. “Nothing should stand between our young people and access to resources, opportunities and a stellar education,” Garcetti said Friday. “In Los Angeles, we’re committed to closing the digital divide and ensuring that all Angelenos have reliable internet service.”

City
