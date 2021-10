Since it debuted in 2016, the Classic Physique division has skyrocketed in popularity. Competitors don posing trunks akin to what athletes wore in the 1970s and present more tapered and conditioned bodies compared to the Men’s Open division. It’s also arguably the most competitive division. Two-time defending champ Chris Bumstead will have to pose down next to another two-time Classic Physique champ, Breon Ansley, as well as 2020 runner-up Terrence Ruffin and top-five regular Alex Cambronero.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO