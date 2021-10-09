TILLAMOOK COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS COVID-19 RESPONSE: 25th COVID-19 Related Death Reported in Tillamook County
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Due to a delay with outside hospital medical records not accessible in our disease tracking database, Tillamook County Public Health Department was notified of an additional COVID-19 related death from September, raising the Tillamook County death toll to 25. For the first 18 months of the pandemic, Tillamook County had 5 local deaths due to COVID-19. In 6 weeks, the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Tillamook County increased 5x, from 5 to 25.www.tillamookcountypioneer.net
