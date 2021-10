25-6, 25-16, 25-19 Kuemper looked really sharp in set one, dominating in every aspect of the game. The Knights served well, keeping Atlantic out of system. Their back row was dynamite, getting the ball to Ashlyn Badding in good position, allowing her to find a bevy of hitters. The block was stuffing almost every swing Atlantic made. Kuemper trailed 1-0 in the opening set before winning by 19 points. Kuemper wasn’t as crisp early in set two, as they trailed 13-7 in a set that had seven ties and three lead changes. They closed out set two on a 18-3 run to win easily and take a 3-0 lead. They trailed early in set three as well before taking the lead for good at 18-17 and pulling away for the sweep.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO