Experts offer safety tips for Halloween

With Halloween just a few weeks away, experts want to make sure you stay safe while carving pumpkins.

Research found in 2018, nearly half of all Halloween injuries were related to pumpkin carving.

Here are some helpful tips to keep you safe:

Make sure to use tools that are specifically made for pumpkin carving.

Carve your pumpkin in a clean, dry and well-lit area.

If you get cut, apply pressure.

Use non-flammable light source instead of candles inside your pumpkin.