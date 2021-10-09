CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrie Irving allowed to practice in Brooklyn, Nets practice facility declared private office by New York City

By James Herbert
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will be able to practice in New York City without getting vaccinated against COVID-19, as first reported by The Athletic. Irving has not participated in any of the Nets practices since they returned from training camp in San Diego last week, but going forward the practice facility will be considered a private office building, allowing him to return to work in Brooklyn on non-game days.

