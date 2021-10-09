CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McConnell tells Biden he won't cooperate with Democrats to raise debt ceiling again

By Rachel Janfaza, Kaitlan Collins, CNN
WRAL
 9 days ago

CNN — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Friday warned President Joe Biden he should not expect cooperation on raising the debt ceiling again, a day after he voted with Democrats to overcome a procedural hurdle and make way for a temporary extension of the limit through early December. "I...

