DALLAS — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addressed the Timberview High School shooting before a press conference at the border in the Mission on Wednesday afternoon. "We grieve for everyone who's been harmed or impacted by this in any way whatsoever," Abbott said. "We as a state, working with the local communities, will do everything possible to ensure that the shooter is swiftly and effectively prosecuted."

MANSFIELD, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO