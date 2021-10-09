Callahan Soccer Club unveils ‘Deputy Joshua Moyers Snack Shack’ during tribute game

CA;;AHAN, Fla. — The Callahan Soccer Club officially reopened its concession stand under a new name Friday.

”Deputy Joshua Moyers Snack Shack” opened for the first time at the soccer club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, Coaches versus Coaches.

This year, the event was named Moyers’ Warriors in honor of the 29-year-old deputy.

The concession stand was at the center of a five-day manhunt. Police said suspected murderer Patrick McDowell used the stand as a hideout.

The club’s board members returned to find it was trashed.

”To see it done dirty and in that kind of condition — it was pretty bad. It hurt a little bit,” John Graham, a Callahan Soccer Club board member, said. “Nothing is going to take away the history of what happened here. But what we’re trying to do is put something in place of that memory to make it better.”

Friday night’s tribute game included a moment of silence for Deputy Moyers and a visit from K-9 Chaos, the dog McDowell allegedly shot.

Team Chaos and Team Huk squared off on the soccer field. Huk is the K-9 who helped take down McDowell when he was arrested just outside the sports complex’s bathrooms.

The money raised from the fundraiser will go to help the Moyers family and Chaos’ recovery.

”It’s all about the men and women who helped us and helped our community and kept us safe through a very dark time,” Graham said.

The Callahan Soccer Club is home to up to 200 athletes. During the search for McDowell, the team was forced to put everything on pause.

Coaches versus Coaches was planned for Friday, Sept. 24, which was nearly 24 hours after the hunt for McDowell began.

