CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Callahan, FL

Callahan Soccer Club unveils ‘Deputy Joshua Moyers Snack Shack’ during tribute game

By Robert Grant, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qhFWB_0cLnZqPg00

CA;;AHAN, Fla. — The Callahan Soccer Club officially reopened its concession stand under a new name Friday.

”Deputy Joshua Moyers Snack Shack” opened for the first time at the soccer club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, Coaches versus Coaches.

STORY: High school community mourns Lake City teen who died in crash

This year, the event was named Moyers’ Warriors in honor of the 29-year-old deputy.

The concession stand was at the center of a five-day manhunt. Police said suspected murderer Patrick McDowell used the stand as a hideout.

The club’s board members returned to find it was trashed.

”To see it done dirty and in that kind of condition — it was pretty bad. It hurt a little bit,” John Graham, a Callahan Soccer Club board member, said. “Nothing is going to take away the history of what happened here. But what we’re trying to do is put something in place of that memory to make it better.”

Friday night’s tribute game included a moment of silence for Deputy Moyers and a visit from K-9 Chaos, the dog McDowell allegedly shot.

Team Chaos and Team Huk squared off on the soccer field. Huk is the K-9 who helped take down McDowell when he was arrested just outside the sports complex’s bathrooms.

STORY: ‘He is getting to live out some dreams:’ Boy who battled hip disease kicks off charity golf event

The money raised from the fundraiser will go to help the Moyers family and Chaos’ recovery.

”It’s all about the men and women who helped us and helped our community and kept us safe through a very dark time,” Graham said.

The Callahan Soccer Club is home to up to 200 athletes. During the search for McDowell, the team was forced to put everything on pause.

Coaches versus Coaches was planned for Friday, Sept. 24, which was nearly 24 hours after the hunt for McDowell began.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
The Hill

Texas governor opens new front on vaccine mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is opening a new front in the war over vaccine mandates, setting up a showdown with the Biden administration. Abbott on Monday issued an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any “entity in Texas,” including private businesses. That order conflicts with a forthcoming federal regulation announced by President Biden to require that businesses with 100 or more employees ensure their workers are vaccinated or get tested weekly.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Callahan, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Callahan, FL
City
Golf, FL
Lake City, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lake City, FL
CBS News

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, coroner says

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. The grim details come as authorities continue to search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who was traveling with her before her death. Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County coroner, said the manner of death is still considered a homicide, backing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

FDA authorizes first e-cigarettes, cites benefit for smokers

WASHINGTON -- Heath officials on Tuesday authorized the first electronic cigarettes in the U.S., saying the R.J. Reynolds vaping products can benefit adult smokers. The Food and Drug Administration said data submitted by the company showed its Vuse e-cigarettes helped smokers either quit or significantly reduce their use of cigarettes, the leading preventable cause of death in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs

New York (CNN Business) — A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, evidence of the considerable leverage workers have in today's economy. About 2.9% of the workforce quit in August, up from 2.7% in July, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, released Tuesday. That marks the highest quit rate since the report began in late 2000.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shack#Snack Shack#Ahan#The Callahan Soccer Club#The Soccer Club#K 9 Chaos#Team Chaos#Cox Media Group
FOXBusiness

Netflix employee who was suspended after Dave Chappelle criticism is reinstated

A software engineer who was suspended by Netflix after she criticized Dave Chappelle’s standup special for what she claimed were anti-transgender jokes in a viral tweet and then attended a quarterly meeting meant for higher-ups said she has been reinstated. Terra Field, who identifies as a transgender woman, tweeted earlier...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

US talks global cybersecurity without a key player: Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid an epidemic of ransomware attacks, the U.S. is sitting down to talk cybersecurity strategy this week with 30 countries while leaving out one key player: Russia. The country that, unwittingly or not, hosts many of the criminal syndicates behind ransomware attacks was not invited to a...
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
68K+
Followers
68K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy