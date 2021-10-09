Oil Spill Prevents Access to Beaches During Laguna Painting Competition
Aaron Schuerr flew in from Montana to participate in the 23rd annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational, which started Oct. 2 and continues through Sunday, Oct. 10. The multiple award-winning painter got the chance to paint en plein air on the pristine beaches of Laguna during his first day here, but when he returned the next day, all the beaches were shut down due to the massive oil spill, which by most accounts started Friday, Oct. 1.voiceofoc.org
