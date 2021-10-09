CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Beach, CA

Oil Spill Prevents Access to Beaches During Laguna Painting Competition

By Richard Chang
Voice of OC
Voice of OC
 4 days ago
Aaron Schuerr flew in from Montana to participate in the 23rd annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational, which started Oct. 2 and continues through Sunday, Oct. 10. The multiple award-winning painter got the chance to paint en plein air on the pristine beaches of Laguna during his first day here, but when he returned the next day, all the beaches were shut down due to the massive oil spill, which by most accounts started Friday, Oct. 1.

Voice of OC

Laguna Beach Declines to Pursue Ban on Retail Sales of Tobacco, Vaping Products

Laguna Beach has opted not to seek to prohibit retail sales of tobacco and vaping products in the city. Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact Digital Editor Sonya Quick at squick@voiceofoc.org.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Voice of OC

Nastic: Orange County’s Oil Spill Catastrophe, the Consequences of Complacency

Last weekend, an oil spill plagued Orange County beaches with the putrid smell of diesel, dead animals, and stained water. As a result, already endangered ecosystems are under threat and beach closures may last for months. The environmental damage is not only symbolic of how dangerous the extraction of fossil fuels is but how our world will look under the devastation of climate change.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

How Were More Than a Million People Allowed Along Huntington Beach Coast as a Massive Oil Slick Approached?

When it comes to disasters, Orange County officials consistently struggle to update residents in real time. This week’s oil spill was no different. So far, Coast Guard officials, who are leading the cleanup effort, haven’t been willing to comment on any aspects of how the spill started or what the early hours of the disaster response looked like, insisting all those details will come out in the investigation eventually.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Painting#Beaches#Oil Spills
Voice of OC

Keefe: The Oil Spill Couldn’t Be My Fault

Isn’t it amazing we all have so many N95 masks and pairs of blue nitrile gloves that we even know what those items are when they top the catalog of the Pacific Marine Mammal Rescue Center’s list of “Things To Donate” after the oil spill?. We all have so many...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
