DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council voted to spend 83,000 dollars to hire a company to help them tackle odor problems within the city. According to city documents, R.K. and Associates will teach city workers how odors spread, how to monitor them, and how to respond to complaints about them. The company will also review past complaints and try to identify the source of those odors to find odor clusters in the city and plot out on a map and address. R.K. and Associates will also help the city implement an odor monitoring plan.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO