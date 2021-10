Amy Kupa, Rancocas Valley, Sr. Kupa closed the week with a 10-kill, 14-dig match against Hopewell Valley on Oct. 8, raising her total for the three-match week to 19 kills and 22 digs. The previous match against Pennsauken saw her record four aces to go with six kills and three digs. Kupa leads the team on the season in kills (89) and is second in digs (111) and aces (34, tied).

SPORTS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO