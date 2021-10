NOTE: Stat totals reflect what coaches and school officials have entered as of 10 p.m. on Tuesday night. Any stats added after this list was published will not appear. The NJ High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

SPORTS ・ 13 MINUTES AGO