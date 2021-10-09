Special Weather Statement issued for Ottawa, Sandusky by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-08 20:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ottawa; Sandusky A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Ottawa and northwestern Sandusky Counties through 930 PM EDT At 838 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Elmore, or 10 miles northwest of Fremont, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oak Harbor, Gibsonburg, Woodville, Elmore, Lindsey and Rocky Ridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0