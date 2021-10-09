CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Player Reps Vote to Retain Union Head DeMaurice Smith

By Eric Jackson
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rXdKs_0cLnXwmS00

The National Football League Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith will hold his position, at least through next year.

The NFLPA boss secured the two-thirds vote (22 of 32) from the league’s team player representatives needed to approve a contract extension on Friday night.

The terms of the new contract have yet to be finalized, and the length could be as short as one year with no time requirement included in union bylaws. But by getting the minimum 22 votes, there will not be an open election to find his potential replacement. Smith’s previous contract was set to expire in March 2022.

The reps voted 22-8 in favor of Smith, who has headed the union since 2009. Two reps abstained.

After the vote, Smith tweeted a statement saying, “I shared with the players that I wanted this to be my last term as their Executive Director and that I wanted to stay to ensure that we have a succession plan which puts the NFLPA in the strongest possible position after I leave.”

The latest verdict on the longtime chief comes just a few days after the NFLPA executive committee couldn’t come to a unanimous vote to extend his contract. That vote was 7-7.

Smith, who was most recently renewed in 2017, has had proud moments during his tenure, leading the players through a 132-day lockout in 2011. But his failure to get the necessary support earlier this week wasn’t a surprise due to the scale of discontent from veteran players over the last collective bargaining agreement.

The deal, ratified last March after a delay, increased players’ share of league revenue but also increased the number of regular-season games to 17, a sore spot for many players across the league.

Smith, who makes about $3 million annually according to recent filings, has also been criticized for not taking a firmer stance against the owners for blackballing Colin Kaepernick, the exiled former NFL quarterback.

The NFLPA members approved the new 10-year CBA last year, so labor discussions are out of the way. But Smith and the union will still have several issues to face in the future, including pending brain injury claims and evolving guidelines involving name, image and likeness.

(This article has been updated to include Smith’s statement on Twitter after the vote.)

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith's job in jeopardy after executive committee vote, sources say

DeMaurice Smith's time as executive director of the NFL Players Association could be coming to an end, sources told ESPN on Wednesday. The NFLPA's executive committee took a vote Tuesday night to determine whether Smith should be allowed to remain in the job he has held for the past 12 years, sources said. According to the NFLPA's constitution, a unanimous approval vote by the 14-member committee would have kept Smith in the job, likely on a new three-year contract. However, the vote was evenly split at 7-7, sources said.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demaurice Smith
Person
Colin Kaepernick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Quarterback#American Football#Nflpa#Cba
Sporting News

Randy Moss delivers emotional response to Raiders' Jon Gruden's racist comment

Responding to racist comments made in an email by Raiders coach Jon Gruden, Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss gave an emotional response. During "Sunday NFL Countdown," Moss was asked by Sam Ponder whether he could play football for Gruden following the reporting of the email. Moss explained that his colleague on the show, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi, was right about having a job to do and needing to play football and provide for their families.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Raiders respond to Jon Gruden’s racist email with statement

The Las Vegas Raiders released a public statement concerning head coach Jon Gruden’s racist language in a 2011 email, describing the email as “disturbing.”. Long before Jon Gruden returned to the NFL as a head coach, he was working as a broadcaster for ESPN. During the 2011 lockout, Gruden sent an email to current Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen concerning DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. Gruden employed racist imagery and tropes in an effort to insult Smith.
NFL
Sportico

NFLPA Panel Withholds DeMaurice Smith Extension, New Vote Planned

In a vote held Tuesday, the National Football League Players Association executive committee failed to approve a contract extension for union executive director DeMaurice Smith, according to two sources privy to the proceedings. Without the required unanimous approval from the committee, Smith will now need two-thirds of the 32 player representatives to vote in favor of his extension. If Smith does not get the votes, there would be an open election for the head union job. Smith’s contract expires in March 2022. The NFLPA declined to comment on the vote. The Tuesday vote included the 11 members of the executive committee, also...
NFL
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
454
Followers
2K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy