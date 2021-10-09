CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramore’s Zac Farro announces new album with HalfNoise project

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrummer Zac Farro has announced a new album with his HalfNoise side project. The record is called Motif, and will arrive November 5. You can listen to a new single called “Superstition” now via digital outlets. “Motif was a huge stepping stone for me in a lot of ways,” Farro...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

