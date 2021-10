Four times across three different decades, White Sox manager Tony La Russa has won Manager of the Year laurels. On five other occasions, he has been runner-up for the honor. So, when it comes to not only that recognition but deflecting questions about the potential for receiving it again this season, he is an old pro. When a reporter asked him about it Sunday, before Chicago's final regular season game, La Russa responded with laughter.

