Following the completion of the Mind Games album in September 1973, John Lennon separated from his wife Yoko and headed for Los Angeles to begin a period he later referred to as his “Lost Weekend.” In October, he began recording the ‘Back To Mono/Oldies But Mouldies’ sessions with Phil Spector and a host of LA session musicians that were to become the Rock ‘N’ Roll album, but the project spiraled out of control and was not eventually fixed and finished until February 1975 after he had returned to New York. But all of that was about to change, when he released his fifth studio album, Walls and Bridges, on October 4, 1974, in the UK.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO