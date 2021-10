The Seahawks have lost two games in a row that they should have won. Now they’re starting lose the support of the football literati. Seattle was the clear consensus favorite from Weeks 1-3. However, heading into their crucial Week 4 showdown with the 49ers, the experts are somewhat split over which team will come out on top. There seems to be a trend leaning towards San Francisco, though.

