Here's Every Game in Squid Game, and How to Come Out on Top Every Time

In Squid Game, shit gets real when the bodies start dropping. It almost serves as a reality check, cutting through any sense of complacency that may grow in the off-hours. So far, while the players have been in the massive dorm, they’ve gotten a break from the fear of being killed. But there are no breaks, and episode four reveals that no matter how a player dies — on the game floor or in the dorm, by a guard’s gun or a player’s hands — their death counts toward the cash total. When that becomes known, a massacre begins once the lights go out.

