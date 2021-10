It seemed like 2021 would be the year that former Marjory Stoneman Douglas pitcher Jesus Luzardo would establish himself as one of the most dominant arms in the league. He graduated in 2016, after winning 23 games for the MSD baseball team, and was selected in the third round of the MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals. In 2019, he was later traded to the Oakland Athletics, making his MLB debut.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO