McConnell tells Biden he won't cooperate with Democrats to raise debt ceiling again

By Rachel Janfaza, Kaitlan Collins
CNN
CNN
 9 days ago
Washington (CNN) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Friday warned President Joe Biden he should not expect cooperation on raising the debt ceiling again, a day after he voted with Democrats to overcome a procedural hurdle and make way for a temporary extension of the limit through early December.

