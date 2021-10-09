CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Two Journalists

By Ben Schamisso
newsy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJournalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov won the Nobel Peace Prize for risking their lives in the name of press freedom in the Phillipines and in Russia. More than 270 journalists were behind bars last year worldwide, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. It's the highest number in three decades.

www.newsy.com

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen Elizabeth will be dethroned from this British territory on 30 November

With only a few months to go until the Jubilee celebrations, the Queen of England is going to be dethroned. No, she’s not passing the crown over to the Prince of Wales just yet. She’s just stepping down from the throne in one British territory—Barbados. Independence. As Barbados has completed...
WORLD
dallassun.com

The US cannot defend Taiwan, and China knows it

The US is playing a dangerous game of putting a public face on a policy of defending Taiwan from China, for which it has zero capability to implement. Following a recent escalation of tensions between Beijing and Taipei, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to pursue "reunification" with Taiwan by peaceful means and warned foreign nations about meddling in the issue.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Maria Ressa
republicmonews.com

Swiss Guards Resign in Response to Vatican’s Mandatory Vaccination

Multiple members of the Pope’s historic bodyguard force, the elite Swiss guard, have tendered their resignation due to the imposition of a vaccine mandate in the Vatican. Since October 1, there has been a rigid requirement on individuals entering the Vatican to possess a “Green passport.” The passport should state that a person has been fully inoculated, or tested negative for COVID-19 within the last 48 hours, or recovered from the novel coronavirus. However, members of the oldest military corps in the globe that is in daily contact with the Pope are required to receive inoculation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deseret News

Why Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Rome went horribly wrong

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Rome did not go perfectly, as protesters disrupted the trip and put her in danger. Pelosi traveled to Rome this week to visit foreign leaders, according to NPR. She decided to attend Mass at the St. Patrick’s Church in Rome. She even met with Pope Francis during her trip.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Nobel Peace Prize#Norwegian#Novaya Gazeta#Kremlin
newsy.com

Interpreter Who Helped The U.S. In Afghanistan Is Now Helping Refugees

Interpreter Who Helped The U.S. In Afghanistan Is Now Helping Refugees. Elyas Ibrahimi risked his life to interpret for the U.S. military in Afghanistan. Now, 7,000 miles away, he's interpreting for the military again – volunteering as a refugee at Fort Dix Army base in New Jersey. "The first day...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Under-pressure Taliban to meet EU, US in diplomatic push

The Taliban will hold joint face-to-face talks with European and US envoys, the EU said on Monday, as the hardline Islamists pursue their diplomatic push for international support. Afghanistan's new rulers are seeking recognition, as well as assistance to avoid a humanitarian disaster, after they returned to power in August following the withdrawal of US troops after 20 years of war. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the world to donate more money to Afghanistan to head off its economic collapse, but also slammed the Taliban's "broken" promises to Afghan women and girls. EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said officials from the US and Europe would meet representatives of Afghanistan's new authorities for talks facilitated by Qatar in Doha on Tuesday.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Hannity: Biden planning aid to Taliban as the economy tanks, Americans show disapproval with anti-Joe chants

President Biden and his administration are planning to send American taxpayer money to Afghanistan as the economy continues to tank back home with record inflation, gas prices rising, and supply-chain chaos, Sean Hannity said Tuesday during his opening monologue – adding that many Americans are beginning to publicly show their frustration with the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
World
Country
Philippines
AFP

Pope meets Colombian nun released by Mali jihadists

Pope Francis on Sunday met with Gloria Cecilia Narvaez, a Franciscan nun from Colombia, a day after she was freed by jihadists in Mali after more than four years of captivity, a Vatican spokesman said. Sister Gloria was taken hostage on February 7, 2017 in southern Mali near the border with Burkina Faso where she had been working as a missionary. "This morning, before the celebration of the holy mass to open the bishops' synod, the pope greeted the recently freed Colombian sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez," Matteo Bruni said in a statement. Mali's presidency had announced Sister Gloria's release on Saturday, with a statement on the presidential Twitter account paying tribute to her "courage and bravery" along with photos of the nun taken after her release.
WORLD
AFP

Taiwan leader says island will not bow to China

Taiwan will not bow to pressure by Beijing and will defend its democratic way of life, President Tsai Ing-wen said Sunday, following a spike in incursions by Chinese warplanes into its air defence zone. Self-governed Taiwan's 23 million people live under the constant threat of invasion by authoritarian China, which views the island as its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary. "The more we achieve, the greater the pressure we face from China," Tsai said in a speech marking Taiwan's National Day, adding: "Nobody can force Taiwan to take the path China has laid out for us." She described Taiwan as "standing on democracy's first line of defence".
POLITICS
AFP

Suspected militants kill five soldiers in Indian Kashmir: army

Militants shot dead five soldiers in Indian-administered Kashmir on Monday, the army said, stoking tensions in the restive territory following a string of civilian murders. Separately two suspected rebels were shot dead in different incidents, authorities said. Colonel Devendar Anand told AFP that one officer and four soldiers "were killed during a search operation probably by infiltrators" in a mountain pass near the Line of Control (Loc) dividing the area from Pakistan-administered Kashmir. "The operation is ongoing," he added.
MILITARY
Editor at Global Perspectives

Beijing Not Backing Down From Taiwan, "No one should underestimate the Chinese people's will and capability" Xi Jinping

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden said he'd spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about Taiwan and calmed things. He said they agreed to abide by the Taiwan agreement. “I’ve spoken with Xi about Taiwan. We agree ... we’ll abide by the Taiwan agreement,” he said. “We made it clear that I don’t think he should be doing anything other than abiding by the agreement.”
newsy.com

Taliban: 100+ Dead Or Wounded In Afghanistan Mosque Attack

A blast went off Friday at a mosque packed with Shiite Muslim worshippers in northern Afghanistan, killing or wounding at least 100 people, a Taliban police official said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which took place in Kunduz, the capital of Kunduz province, but ISIS militants have a long history of attacking Afghanistan's Shiite minority.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Guatemala transfers prosecutor who pursued former dictator

Guatemala’s attorney general has transferred the prosecutor leading the office that took former dictator Efraín Ríos Montt and other former military officers to trial for crimes against humanity.Attorney General Consuelo Porras moved Hilda Pineda to a new office pursuing crimes against tourists. Pineda confirmed Monday that she was transferred. The United States had already announced it was pulling its financial support from Porras’ agency and yanked her U.S. visa, saying it considers her an obstacle to the fight against corruption in Guatemala In July, Porras faced international criticism for removing Juan Francisco Sandoval, head of the country’s Special Prosecutor...
POLITICS
AFP

African Union to broaden Somalia operations

The African Union says it will extend and expand its military operations against Al-Qaeda-linked Islamists in Somalia to include other member states, as its current mandate nears an end on December 31. The UN Security Council in March extended AMISOM's mandate until December following fractious talks between Western countries and African members of the council over funding for the peacekeepers.
POLITICS
WOOD TV8

Iraqis vote for new parliament hoping for change

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq closed its airspace and scrambled its air force Sunday as voters headed to the polls to elect a parliament that, despite widespread skepticism, some Iraqis hope will deliver reforms after decades of conflict and mismanagement. The vote was originally scheduled for next year but was brought forward in response to a […]
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy