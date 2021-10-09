U.S. Rep. Katie Porter | This Week in California Politics

U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, has promised a congressional investigation into the oil spill off the shores of Orange County. She chairs the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations for the House Committee on Natural Resources, and in a tweet this week wrote, "Big Oil's offshore drilling puts the health of our communities, our local economies, and our planet at risk. Cleaning up this spill is not enough; we need to stop these disasters from happening in the first place."