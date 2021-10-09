CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Cody Stamann booked for UFC 270

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
A bantamweight bout is the latest addition to the UFC’s first pay-per-view of 2022.

Said Nurmagomedov and Cody Stamann have been booked to fight each other at UFC 270. Two people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the booking to MMA Junkie on Friday but asked to remain anonymous since the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. MMA DNA was first to report the news.

Although UFC 270 has a date of Jan. 22, the event does not yet have an announced venue or location.

Stamann (19-4-1 MMA, 5-3-1 UFC) will enter the fight looking to snap the first losing streak of his career after dropping back-to-back decisions Jimmie Rivera and most recently Merab Dvalishvili this past May. Stamann told MMA Junkie in August that he hoped to fight Sean O’Malley, but O’Malley is booked to meet Raulian Paiva on Dec. 11 at UFC 269.

Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, will try to kickstart another winning streak after he knocked out Mark Striegl in October 2020.

The updated UFC 270 lineup includes:

  • Champ Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane – to unify heavyweight title
  • Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier
  • Greg Hardy vs. Aleksei Oleinik
  • Wellington Turman vs. Rodolfo Vieira
  • AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun
  • Poliana Botelho vs. Ji Yeon Kim
  • Said Nurmagomedov vs. Cody Stamann

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

