CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Elm, TX

Little Elm Planning & Zoning Commission approves, denies single-family housing developments

By Garrett Gravley, ggravley@starlocalmedia.com
starlocalmedia.com
 4 days ago

In a Thursday meeting, the Little Elm Planning and Zoning Commission voted on two zoning requests for single-family housing developments. The first of these was approved for an 8.9 acre lot along the southeast corner of King Road and Witt Road, which is currently zoned light commercial. Developers are planning to build 47 single-family houses in the lot, which lies along Little Elm’s border with Frisco and adjacent to the Kings Crossing neighborhood.

starlocalmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
The Hill

Texas governor opens new front on vaccine mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is opening a new front in the war over vaccine mandates, setting up a showdown with the Biden administration. Abbott on Monday issued an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any “entity in Texas,” including private businesses. That order conflicts with a forthcoming federal regulation announced by President Biden to require that businesses with 100 or more employees ensure their workers are vaccinated or get tested weekly.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Elm, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Little Elm, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Frisco, TX
Little Elm, TX
Real Estate
Little Elm, TX
Government
CBS News

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, coroner says

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. The grim details come as authorities continue to search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who was traveling with her before her death. Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County coroner, said the manner of death is still considered a homicide, backing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

FDA authorizes first e-cigarettes, cites benefit for smokers

WASHINGTON -- Heath officials on Tuesday authorized the first electronic cigarettes in the U.S., saying the R.J. Reynolds vaping products can benefit adult smokers. The Food and Drug Administration said data submitted by the company showed its Vuse e-cigarettes helped smokers either quit or significantly reduce their use of cigarettes, the leading preventable cause of death in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

A record 4.3 million workers walked off the job in August

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary for August, released Tuesday morning, found that the number of job openings took a breather from the record highs it has been notching in recent months, but a record 4.3 million workers walked off the job. Job openings fell from a record of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Developments#Traffic Congestion#Elm#Ranchette Estates#Little Elm Town Council
FOXBusiness

Netflix employee who was suspended after Dave Chappelle criticism is reinstated

A software engineer who was suspended by Netflix after she criticized Dave Chappelle’s standup special for what she claimed were anti-transgender jokes in a viral tweet and then attended a quarterly meeting meant for higher-ups said she has been reinstated. Terra Field, who identifies as a transgender woman, tweeted earlier...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

US talks global cybersecurity without a key player: Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid an epidemic of ransomware attacks, the U.S. is sitting down to talk cybersecurity strategy this week with 30 countries while leaving out one key player: Russia. The country that, unwittingly or not, hosts many of the criminal syndicates behind ransomware attacks was not invited to a...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy