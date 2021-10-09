Little Elm Planning & Zoning Commission approves, denies single-family housing developments

In a Thursday meeting, the Little Elm Planning and Zoning Commission voted on two zoning requests for single-family housing developments. The first of these was approved for an 8.9 acre lot along the southeast corner of King Road and Witt Road, which is currently zoned light commercial. Developers are planning to build 47 single-family houses in the lot, which lies along Little Elm’s border with Frisco and adjacent to the Kings Crossing neighborhood.