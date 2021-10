An unruly passenger was allegedly kicked off a United Airlines flight to Los Angeles after he threatened to break someone’s neck for being asked to continue wearing a face mask and switch off his phone.A series of viral TikTok videos, first posted on Thursday but widely reported only recently, show the man screaming at flight attendants and threatening to find out their personal details.The videos were posted by Alexander Clark, another passenger on the flight. The first video has been viewed over four million times.The videos show the unidentified man wearing a green cap removing his face mask while yelling:...

