Blinken to visit Colombia later this month

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154iPT_0cLnTaSs00

BOGOTA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Colombia later this month to strengthen the two countries’ relationship and discuss diverse topics related to their shared agenda, the Andean country’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

The United States is Colombia’s chief ally in the fight against drug trafficking and its main export destination.

Blinken accepted the invitation to visit Colombia from Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez following a meeting between the two in Paris, Colombia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The encounter will represent the first visit by a high level U.S. official to Colombia since President Joe Biden took office.

During the meeting, which will take place on Oct. 20, Ramirez and Blinken will discuss human rights, social and economic opportunities, and the war on drugs, amongst other themes, Colombia’s foreign ministry said.

On Friday, Blinken met with here Mexico's president in Mexico City to discuss a new joint security plan to help fight drug cartels, a visit aimed at patching up frayed ties.

