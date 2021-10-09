Woman faces additional charges for straw purchase of handguns

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WRIGHT TWP. — Investigators Friday filed a second set of charges against Camry Smallwood-Darroyo, alleging she arranged straw purchases of firearms destined for North Philadelphia from two Luzerne County gun stores.

District Justice Ferris Webby arraigned Smallwood-Darroyo on 31 charges, such as unsworn falsification to authorities, tampering with public records, criminal use of a communication facility and firearms ownership, related to the Feb. 5 purchase of five handguns. Webby committed her to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

Smallwood-Darroyo, 20, of Southampton in Bucks County, was previously arraigned on Sept. 28 by another District Justice James Haggerty in Kingston on charges related to the purchase of six 9mm handguns a day earlier. She posted $100,000 bail and scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday that was continued with the new charges.

The Luzerne County District Attorney and state Attorney General’s offices investigated both cases. In filing the latest charges, they said:

They began their investigation in March of this year after they became aware what appeared to be straw purchasing of multiple firearms, some of the same type and on the same day by the same individual.

A straw purchase occurs when a person who undergoes a background check by a federal firearms license holder when purchasing a handgun then transfers it to someone else who does not complete the background check or paperwork for the purchases.

In this case, investigators learned Smallwood-Darroyo arranged for the purchase of three handguns and ammunition from Shooter’s Rendezvous in Wapwallopen and two more handguns from Dave’s Gun Shop in Drums.

Smallwood-Darroyo and another person accompanied the buyer to the gun stores. Smallwood-Darroyo pointed out which firearms to buy and provided the money to buy them. After the purchases were made, they went to a McDonald’s parking lot in Hazleton where the weapons, ammunition and high-capacity 9mm magazine were given to Smallwood-Darroyo and the other person. Smallwood-Darroyo paid the buyer $400 for the purchases.

The buyer was contacted on Sept. 27 for more purchases for Smallwood-Darroyo who offered “$300 for 3.” Smallwood-Darroyo asked about finding other people to buy firearms and offered $100 to the other purchaser. Smallwood-Darroyo directed the buyer to meet at a firearms dealer for the additional purchases.

When investigators arrested Smallwood-Darroyo she said she was scared and pressured into buying firearms for people who cannot legally buy them. She said she she received approximately $2,500 to buy the guns that were going to known and unknown males in North Philadelphia. She also said she realizes it is illegal to buy guns for people who cannot possess them.