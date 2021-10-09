Police investigating jewelry kiosk break-in at Wyoming Valley Mall

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police said they have several suspects in an overnight burglary Tuesday at the Wyoming Valley Mall.

Approximately 400 pieces of jewelry, including watches, rings, chains and earrings made of gold and silver and some containing precious stones, were stolen from a kiosk.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact Detective Robert Capparell at 570- 606-4791, text: 570-760-0215, or email: [email protected] All replies will be kept in the strictest of confidence, police said.

— Staff Report