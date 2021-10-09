CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilkes-barre Township, PA

Police investigating jewelry kiosk break-in at Wyoming Valley Mall

By Jerome Lynott
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZVW0t_0cLnTTEf00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police said they have several suspects in an overnight burglary Tuesday at the Wyoming Valley Mall.

Approximately 400 pieces of jewelry, including watches, rings, chains and earrings made of gold and silver and some containing precious stones, were stolen from a kiosk.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact Detective Robert Capparell at 570- 606-4791, text: 570-760-0215, or email: [email protected] All replies will be kept in the strictest of confidence, police said.

— Staff Report

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

NY man initiates two pursuits with park ranger

KINGSTON TWP. — A man from New York was arrested over the weekend after he fled two traffic stops while being questioned by a state Department of Conservation and Natural Resource officer about a marijuana odor coming from his vehicle. Ethan Dieter Montenegro, 20, of Poughkeepsie, was arraigned Sunday by...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Wilkes-Barre police investigating shootings

WILKES-BARRE — City police say they are investigating several shootings in recent days:. • Officers responded to the 200 block of Stanton Street at 12:55 a.m. Sunday for gunshots in the area. Witnesses claimed they observed a man discharge a firearm toward another man. Both men fled the area, police said. Police said shell casings were recovered and surveillance camera footage is being reviewed.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Hazleton man turns himself in on rape charge

HAZLETON — A man wanted on rape and corruption of minors charges turned himself in to Hazleton City police last week after a warrant was obtained for his arrest. Elias Francoise Dominguez, 32, of Hazleton was wanted on charges relating to the alleged assault of an 11-year-old child, according to a release posted to the Hazleton City Police Department Facebook page on Monday.
HAZLETON, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
893K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy