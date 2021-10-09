Stop signs likely coming to Road 102 intersection

Travel between Davis and Woodland on County Road 102 may be about to get a little bit slower, but possibly safer as well. The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is expected to approve a resolution requiring the installation of stop signs at the intersection of Road 102 and County Road 27. Currently there are stop signs at the intersection for drivers heading east and west on Road 27, but not for drivers traveling north and south on Road 102, where speeds regularly top 60 miles per hour.