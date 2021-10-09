Michigan defensive film review with Vance Bedford – 'Mike (Macdonald) is doing a tremendous job...'
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, former Michigan offensive coordinator Al Borges, and former Michigan defensive backs coach and Oklahoma State, Louisville, and Texas defensive coordinator Vance Bedford Al come together for the Michigan defensive film Review, a chalk talk session breaking down the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into the X’s and O’s. Bedford uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain in great detail, with help from video telestration, key plays from the Wolverines’ most recent contest. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed at the bottom of this story.247sports.com
